Arteta hopes beating Girona will give his players confidence to face anyone

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Girona in the Champions League last night, guaranteeing their place in the competition’s top eight. This achievement means the Gunners will bypass the playoff stage, advancing directly to the round of 16—a significant step for the team as they aim for European success.

Arsenal have been one of the standout teams in this season’s Champions League, balancing their European campaign with a strong push for the Premier League title. Their fans are increasingly hopeful that this could be the season the club secures a major trophy, with many dreaming of a long-awaited triumph on the European stage.

After defeating their Spanish opponents, Mikel Arteta expressed optimism about the team’s ability to maintain momentum and face any upcoming challenges with confidence. Speaking to BBC Live, Arteta said:

“Really good at the moment. Things are going well. We won the last four games in the Champions League, but winning in this competition is very demanding. Overall, the team has been very consistent, regardless of all the issues they have had to face. Hopefully, more belief in that dressing room that we are a good team and can face anyone and still perform and win games.”

Arteta’s remarks reflect the belief within the squad that they are capable of competing with the best in Europe. Securing qualification for the round of 16 marks a major milestone, but the manager was quick to stress the importance of focusing on the matches ahead. Arsenal’s schedule includes fixtures in other competitions, and Arteta acknowledged that the challenges in those games might be even greater than the one Girona posed.

The Gunners have now won their last four matches in the Champions League, showcasing remarkable consistency in a competition known for its intensity. Their recent form has only strengthened the belief among supporters that the team has what it takes to deliver success on multiple fronts this season.