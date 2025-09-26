Arteta hopes Saka extend his Arsenal contract after Saliba

Mikel Arteta has expressed his hope that Bukayo Saka will extend his stay at Arsenal, following the recent confirmation that William Saliba has committed his long-term future to the club. With Saliba secured, attention now turns to ensuring that another cornerstone of the squad remains part of the team’s ambitions for years to come.

Saka, whose current deal runs until 2027, is seen as one of the most important figures in the side. Arsenal have already opened discussions regarding a possible extension, seeking to ensure that the winger’s future is resolved well in advance. After tying down Saliba on a five-year agreement, the club’s leadership is keen to replicate that success by securing Saka’s commitment.

Arteta’s Hopes for Saka

Speaking about the situation, Arteta underlined both the importance of Saka and the confidence he feels about the player’s satisfaction at the club. As reported by ESPN, he stated:

“From everything that I know, he is a player that is extremely happy, and proud to have the role that he has at the football club.

“Things will develop in a natural way, like they always do, and everyone knows how important Bukayo is for us. Hopefully we can do it.”

His words reflect not only the manager’s faith in Saka’s commitment but also his trust in the process that has already seen several of Arsenal’s leading players extend their contracts.

Building for the Future

Arteta recognises the vital role Saka plays in his plans. The forward has become integral to Arsenal’s attacking identity and is widely regarded as one of the leaders within the squad, having progressed through the club’s academy. His presence offers both quality on the pitch and a strong connection with supporters, many of whom view him as a symbol of the club’s long-term vision.

Saliba’s decision to stay was seen as a statement of belief in Arsenal’s trajectory, one that suggests the team is on course to deliver the success fans have long been hoping for. Retaining Saka would add further weight to that ambition, providing security around a player whose influence continues to grow season after season.

The expectation among many is that Saka will eventually sign an extension, reaffirming his role as one of the cornerstones of Arsenal’s future. For Arteta, ensuring his commitment remains a priority, as the club looks to build on recent progress and take the next steps towards competing consistently at the highest level.

