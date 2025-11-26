Arteta hopes to have two strikers available at the same time soon

Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal in the summer as the club sought to reinforce their attacking options following the long-term injuries suffered by Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the second half of last season. Mikel Arteta was given a striker in excellent form at Sporting Club, and the combination of Gyokeres and Havertz promised to strengthen the Gunners in the final third. However, Havertz has struggled to remain fit, and since the start of the season, the club have rarely had both forwards available at the same time. Gyokeres has now joined Havertz on the treatment table, yet the situation appears to be improving as both players move closer to a return.

Arteta welcomes the prospect of full attacking options

At the weekend, the Gunners could finally have both attackers available for selection, a possibility that Arteta views with considerable optimism. He has been eager to work with the pair simultaneously, especially as they have each formed important parts of his plans over recent months. Their potential return offers renewed flexibility and depth at a crucial stage of the campaign. The manager believes that having Gyokeres and Havertz fit together could provide the balance and variety his side has been unable to exploit so far fully. As Arsenal continue to navigate a demanding fixture schedule, the recovery of key players is seen as essential to maintaining momentum.

Preparing for Bayern Munich with renewed optimism

As his team prepare to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Arteta reflected on the challenge of managing without both forwards. Speaking as reported by Hayters, he said, “That has not been the case. It has not even been the case that Kai and Victor are together in the squad so far and we are at the end of November, which is almost half of the season.” He added, “Hopefully we are going to be in that position. I hope so.” His comments underline both the frustration of previous weeks and the sense of anticipation surrounding their expected return. With both players nearing full fitness, Arsenal approaches a significant European fixture with greater confidence and depth.

