Arteta hoping for fully fit Arsenal squad after “absolute nightmare for 8 weeks”

Arsenal’s failing to win their last four league games has left the Gooners heading into the November international break with less enthusiasm.

However, after rest, reflection, and recharging, the Gunners hope to return to their best and restart their season.

There’s every indication that things could improve after the break. The return of Martin Odegaard, the team’s creative spark, has been noticeable in recent weeks as the Gunners have struggled to break down their opponents.

Other than Odegaard’s return, one would hope that other injured players, like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori, use this period to recover and return from their injury.

After his team’s failure to secure all three points against Chelsea, settling for a 1-1 draw on Sunday, coach Mikel Arteta acknowledged that they cannot immediately bridge the gap with Liverpool. However, to try to bridge the gap with Liverpool, coach Mikel Arteta revealed after the break that he is praying for a stronger squad, hopefully anticipating injury returns.

Regarding the gap to Liverpool and the expectations after the international break, Arteta said, “There’s nothing we can change today about that.

“What I’m praying is after the international break I have the team fully equipped physically. It has been an absolute nightmare for eight weeks.”

Well, other than the injury returns, Arsenal have a chance to turn things around with an easier fixture lined up for them. After playing almost all the teams in the Premier League top 10, Arsenal has an easier run of fixtures (as you’ll notice below) between now and February, where they can aim for an unbeaten record.

The final three months of the season have traditionally determined the title race. But this time around it could be different. The games following the international break could determine the title race, and Arsenal must overcome their recent poor form like a bad habit.

Hopefully they’ll do so, we can’t bear another PL title race heartbreak.

Daniel O

