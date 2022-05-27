Arteta hoping to persuade City star to join with midfield role offered

Mikel Arteta is claimed to be keen to work with Oleksandr Zinchenko, and will offer him a return to midfield in order to persuade him to leave Manchester City.

The Ukraine international joined the Citzens as a CM, the role he continues to operate in for his country, but has found the majority of his playing time at left-back under Pep Gurdiola.

Zinchenko made just 15 PL appearance this season, with Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker favoured for the full-back roles this term, and you would think that he would be open to considering a move if he could be guaranteed more playing time, while Arteta is claimed in The Mirror to be hoping to lure him away with the offer of a return to his former role.

The Gunners return to plying European football for next season is likely to mean that we will be looking to add numbers to the squad, having trimmed it down for last season. It also remains to be seen which players will end up leaving the club in the coming window.

There is definitely a player in Zinchenko, and at 25 years-old he should match our transfer policy depending on the price we would be willing to pay of course.

Patrick