Arteta impact hailed as Arsenal’s defence continues to shine

Arsenal’s biggest problem before Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager was their defence.

For years the club spent a lot of money on defenders, even under Arsene Wenger, and yet they failed to address their defensive problems in the long term.

Despite signing some fine defenders, the club was still plagued with problems at the back, but the appointment of Arteta as the club’s manager seems to have changed that.

The Spaniard almost instantly made the club solid at the back when he joined them last year and they have become even better in this campaign.

Mail Online columnist, Jonathan Spencer, has hailed the impact of the Spanish manager at the Emirates.

He wrote in his column that Arsenal has now developed stubbornness at the back and he singled out new boy, Gabriel Magalhaes for praise.

He claimed that the club has looked very different at the back since Arteta has been their manager.

Some of the excerpts read: “Since Mikel Arteta took over in December last year after replacing the sacked Unai Emery, Arsenal have looked a different animal in defence and are a hugely tough nut to crack.

“And that is highlighted by their defensive record at the start of the new campaign. Despite already travelling to United, Liverpool and Manchester City – Arsenal have conceded the least goals throughout the league, only shipping in seven in as many games.”