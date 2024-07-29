Arteta impressed with Timber’s “leadership, his composure” – but where will he play?

Ahead of Arsenal’s US pre-season tour, we mentioned that we might find out before the start of next season where coach Mikel Arteta sees Jurrien Timber in his lineup.After missing around 45 games last season due to a serious injury, Timber needed a successful pre-season to improve his match fitness and become a trustworthy option for Arsenal the following season.

To make it easier for the Dutchman to assimilate into the team, it was thought he’d be assigned to the role he would play next season. So far, the former Ajax star has so far been featured as a central defender versus Bournemouth and then Manchester United. Timber was used as a right-sided central defender in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth; he then featured as a left-sided central defender in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

One may rightfully argue that starting at central defence, it is evident that Arteta is grooming Timber to be an option in central defence, with some suggesting that Timber has it in him to deputise Saliba.

Interestingly, for the Arsenal boss, the summer 2023 recruit is like a new signing, doing everything remarkable to force his way into the starting 11.

Arteta said, “He’s like a new signing for us, a big addition to the team.”

“Now he’s getting the rhythm because obviously he’s missed a lot of football in the last year or so.”

“Just look at him — his pressing, his leadership, his composure.”

Arteta’s praise for Timber’s pushing, leadership, and composure demonstrates his profound admiration for the player. As the defender regains his form, Arsenal fans and the club hope that he will rapidly establish himself as a key member of their team, as Arteta anticipates.

But the question remains, who’s place could he take in the team? He may use 2 of him, Gabriel and Saliba by rotation every week? If he plays as a full back, where does that leave Ben White or Califiori?

Daniel O