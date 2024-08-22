Arteta includes Ozil as one of his best midfield partners while playing

Mikel Arteta played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016, becoming one of the key figures in the Gunners’ dressing room.

Arsenal benefited greatly from his talents; he captained the team for several seasons before retiring at the club.

During his time at the Emirates, Arteta partnered with several notable midfielders. He played alongside the likes of Santi Cazorla and Tomas Rosicky and has since reflected on his best partners, including a particularly interesting name.

As Arsenal’s manager, Arteta struggled to get the best out of Mesut Özil, but he still considers the German midfielder one of his most impressive teammates from his playing days.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I had the privilege of playing with some great ones and we have some great ones here, some of them have been unbelievable.

“I remember, not to mention one of my own players, Santi [Cazorla], [Tomas] Rosicky and Mesut [Ozil], they had the ability to create those moments.”

When Arteta became our manager, Ozil was at the end of his career, so the German simply could not deliver top performances for the team like before.

