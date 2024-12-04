Arteta insists ‘anything is possible’ ahead of Manchester United’s visit

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal made history last season, winning 28 Premier League matches, the most the club has ever achieved in a single campaign. Despite this remarkable feat, the Gunners fell short of securing the title, leaving many fans disappointed. This season, however, Liverpool appears to be the team to beat, with an unstoppable run, but Arteta is not getting carried away and remains focused as his side prepares to face Manchester United at the Emirates tonight.

Arteta recognises the immense difficulty of winning the Premier League, where perfection is often required to claim the crown. He knows that even the most predictable fixtures can produce unexpected results. Arsenal, having enjoyed a solid start to the season, will face a tough test against a Manchester United side led by their new manager, Ruben Amorim. While Arteta believes in his team’s ability to come out on top, he remains cautious, knowing that anything can happen in the competitive nature of the league.

Ahead of the match, Arteta praised Amorim’s impact on United, noting his clear style of play and success with Sporting CP, as quoted by Arsenal Media: “You can see [Amorim’s] fingerprints, you know what he wants to do straight away. I think he’s been very clear. He’s been very successful with Sporting, it’s remarkable after so many years what he achieved there, especially in the way he did it and the way his teams have been playing. He brings energy to the club, to the players, new ideas and that’s always something that’s positive.”

Despite Arsenal’s strong form, Arteta is aware of the unpredictability of the league. “It’s still very early in the season. Any team that has the capacity to put five or six wins in a row is going to be up there [at the top of the league] because it’s so tough and you see every week how all the teams are struggling to maintain winning, winning and winning. So I think anything is possible.”

While United may be under new management, they still boast some good players, capable of challenging for all three points tonight. Arteta will be urging his team to remain focused as they aim to keep their strong momentum going.