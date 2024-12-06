Arteta insists Arsenal is not fixated on just being corner kings

Arsenal has solidified its reputation this season as masters of set pieces, with their ability to score from corners being a standout feature. In their most recent game, the Gunners netted twice from such situations against Manchester United, a feat that has added to their growing prowess in this area. Despite opponents being well aware of Arsenal’s strength at set pieces, few have managed to nullify this significant weapon.

While Arsenal’s corner-taking proficiency has earned widespread recognition, the club isn’t content with being known solely for this attribute. Manager Mikel Arteta is working to mould the team into a dominant force in all aspects of the game, emphasising that success at the highest level requires more than just excelling in one area.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Fulham, Arteta made his ambitions clear, telling Arsenal Media:

“We want to be the kings of everything. At set pieces – the best in the world. At the high press – the best in the world. Attacking open spaces – the best in the world. We want the best atmosphere in the stadium, and be the best at everything.”

Arteta’s vision underscores the importance of versatility. While set-piece goals have been a vital asset, Arsenal aims to dominate games with a complete performance. The team is aware that over-reliance on corners could limit them in situations where opponents effectively defend against such plays.

Arsenal’s players have shown they are capable of adapting and finding alternative ways to secure victories, which is vital as they push for trophies this season. Maintaining a multi-dimensional approach ensures that the Gunners remain competitive across all competitions and continue to build on their promising form.