Arteta insists Arsenal must improve if we want to “be the real deal”

If Arsenal are to finish what they started in the 2022–23 season by winning the league next season, they must be even better than they were in this one. Arteta and his boys have had a fantastic season. They had a good chance to win the league and led for 248 days before losing momentum in the season’s final few weeks, dropping 15 points in their last nine games.
They finished second in the league with 84 points, something they haven’t done in years. If you’ve been following Arteta’s project since he joined, the fact that Arsenal finished second this time is a sign that it’s on the right track. Notably, Arteta stated in his final message of the season that being back in the Champions League was amazing. It was fantastic that his club finished second, even though they could have won the league.
He predicted his team would be better next term and that their disappointment this season would be the real deal to make their fans proud, saying: “We wanted to bring the club back to the Champions League. That was the main target,” said Arteta. “We didn’t expect to finish where we are. I think it’s the third best record in the club, with the history of the club, the most wins ever.
“It’s a lot but it’s still not enough to win it. We understand where the level is. If we want to be the real deal, we can’t be happy with what we have, and we have to be next season much better.”
With a good summer window and a nice break, we can expect Arsenal to come back with the hunger to steal Man City’s crown.
Darren N
You don’t have to tell us Arteta, we as fans have no say. It’s you, the board, Edu and players that can make it happen. It’s in your hands and only you guys can affect where we end up.
I am right behind you like I have been since your first season. It’s now on you to keep making those big leaps in progress. Next season is going to be an even more massive test of you and your team.
Make us proud..
I don’t know how to think about it – our best ever sides won the league with similar/fewer points and goals. Is that because the league used to be easier or harder?
Yes we must improve mentally first , one way is to sign players with a different mind set, tireless workers , players who don’t know when they are beaten, players who are hungry, first for training and last to leave the training ground, players who keep smelling the big jug.
Edu must now support the gaffer even more, buy players who fits the gaffer style of play two versatile full back that can be inverted but defensively sound ,eg. Cancelo said Ferland Mendy
Arsenal must do their business early Caicedo should be first across the lines he ticks too many boxes to leave for chances, next should be a massive center half, an attack bully Vlohovic comes to mind he comes in Jesus goes to the right two problem solve there with one signing.
Rice, Tapsoba, Zubimendi, Gundogan all in the mix all comes in mentality improve immediately.
But Arsenal must act now and act fast.