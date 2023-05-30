Arteta insists Arsenal must improve if we want to “be the real deal”

If Arsenal are to finish what they started in the 2022–23 season by winning the league next season, they must be even better than they were in this one. Arteta and his boys have had a fantastic season. They had a good chance to win the league and led for 248 days before losing momentum in the season’s final few weeks, dropping 15 points in their last nine games.

They finished second in the league with 84 points, something they haven’t done in years. If you’ve been following Arteta’s project since he joined, the fact that Arsenal finished second this time is a sign that it’s on the right track. Notably, Arteta stated in his final message of the season that being back in the Champions League was amazing. It was fantastic that his club finished second, even though they could have won the league.

He predicted his team would be better next term and that their disappointment this season would be the real deal to make their fans proud, saying: “We wanted to bring the club back to the Champions League. That was the main target,” said Arteta. “We didn’t expect to finish where we are. I think it’s the third best record in the club, with the history of the club, the most wins ever.

“It’s a lot but it’s still not enough to win it. We understand where the level is. If we want to be the real deal, we can’t be happy with what we have, and we have to be next season much better.”

With a good summer window and a nice break, we can expect Arsenal to come back with the hunger to steal Man City’s crown.

Darren N

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…