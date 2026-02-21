Arteta insists Arsenal must move on from draw at Wolves

Mikel Arteta believes the time has come for Arsenal to move on from their draw at Wolves ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham this weekend.

We all expected the Gunners to beat the bottom-of-the-table Premier League team, yet they failed to do just that. It was a shock to see them collect only one point in a match that appeared won on paper, and the last few days have been dominated by discussion of their display.

The gaffer understands the frustration stemming from that result, but he also recognises there is little value in dwelling on a fixture that has already passed. At this stage of the season, every point is crucial, and Arsenal must gather as many as possible to strengthen their position.

A Chance Missed Against Wolves

This is why the failure to defeat Wolves has been regarded as a significant missed opportunity. Arsenal can only afford so many setbacks if they are to remain competitive. Dropping points in such circumstances increases the pressure in subsequent matches, particularly with challenging fixtures ahead.

The Gunners must now demonstrate their intent by producing strong performances in their remaining games this term. Delivering consistency and composure will be essential if they are to respond effectively. Arteta wants his players to channel any disappointment into motivation and ensure their standards remain high.

Focus Shifts to What Comes Next

That is precisely what Arteta expects, and he believes the emphasis should now be on the future, as cited by Arsenal Media. He said, “But this is football and that’s the beauty of it, and that was a chapter. So we have a long season. Chapter 27 says, okay, we draw against Wolves in this manner.

“What I’m very interested in is the next one, it’s what we are made of. Ok, what do we do about this and how do we write our own destiny from here and going forward, and that’s it.

“You have to react to that because life moves on, the result has to stay, unfortunate as it was. There is nothing that we can do, what we can do is a lot, it’s what’s going to happen next.”

His comments make clear that the setback must serve as a catalyst rather than a stumbling block.

