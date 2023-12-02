Arteta insists Arsenal should have scored more against Wolves

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal had the potential to score more goals in their 2-1 victory against Wolves this evening.

The Gunners began the game brightly, quickly establishing a two-goal lead, creating the expectation of a comfortable victory. The first half ended on a positive note for Arsenal, with fans anticipating a continuation of their strong performance in the second half.

However, Wolves displayed significant improvement after the break, presenting a more challenging opposition for Arsenal. Despite conceding a goal, Arsenal demonstrated experience and resilience in securing the win, distancing themselves further from the chasing pack in the Premier League standings before their rivals play. Arteta’s belief in the team’s ability to score more goals reflects the positive momentum Arsenal has been enjoying.

After the game, Arteta said to the BBC:

“It should have been a much bigger scoreline. We made a mistake and they take the chance, and it’s game on in the Premier League.

“We had chances and we didn’t put them away, but we kept trying. We had some big, big chances to put the game to bed.

“We have to keep winning matches and performing the way we are. That’s the challenge, to keep doing that every three days because we have another important game at Luton.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wolves are a strong team and have shown in previous matches that they know how to make late comebacks.

Our players deserve credit for not allowing them to pull one off in this game.