Arteta insists Arsenal should have won the Premier League last season

Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal should have won the Premier League last season, and the statistics support his claim.

Arsenal has challenged for the Premier League title in back-to-back seasons, and last term was the closest they have come to being the champions of England.

They took the title race to the final game of the season, but ultimately lost the title to Manchester City.

Both fans and neutrals can see that Arsenal is getting closer to becoming the champions of England, and that could happen this season.

However, Arteta believes they did all they could and should have been champions last term.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“When you are analytical and you gather all the stats over the past 11 months in the Premier League we should have won it. That’s what the stats say, the reality is we didn’t, so that is something that is there that we haven’t managed as well as Man City or the clubs in the past.

“I think we understand where those margins are. We’ve been really consistent in the last 24 months in terms of performance and the elite levels we want to hit, but those margins are super small.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did more than enough to be champions last season, which shows we need to be perfect to win the league.

This season offers us a new chance and we need to strive to be better than we were in the last campaign.

