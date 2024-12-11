Arteta insists Arsenal wants to create more from open play

Internally, however, Arteta and his team view set pieces as just another valuable weapon in their tactical arsenal, not the only way they intend to score. The team is focused on winning trophies, and while they aim to improve their goal-scoring abilities, set pieces are simply one of the methods they use to create opportunities. Arteta has made it clear that open-play goals remain a top priority for the team, despite the recent emphasis on dead-ball situations.

Ahead of their Champions League clash against AS Monaco, Arteta addressed these concerns in his pre-match press conference. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he emphasised that the team is committed to creating more chances from open play, stating: “We want to create more from every angle and from set-pieces as well, we could have created more than we did and could have scored another one or two, so always trying to evolve and be better.”

Arteta acknowledged that until Arsenal starts scoring more goals from open play, questions about their reliance on set pieces will continue to arise. This highlights a key area of focus for the team as they aim to balance their attacking play and ensure they are not solely dependent on set-piece situations to find the back of the net. The Gunners’ challenge moving forward will be to unlock their open-play scoring potential while maintaining their strength from dead-ball situations.