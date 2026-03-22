Arteta insists Arsenal wants to make history at Wembley today

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are chasing history as they aim to win the Carabao Cup for the first time since 1993, ending a 33-year wait for the trophy. The significance of the occasion is not lost on the squad, with the manager making it clear that his players are fully committed to achieving this milestone.

Manchester City stand firmly in their way, and overcoming Pep Guardiola’s side will be essential if Arsenal are to bring an end to that long wait. The challenge is considerable, given City’s pedigree, but Arsenal have shown throughout the season that they are capable of competing at the highest level.

A Chance to Make History

In a few hours, Arsenal will step onto the turf at Wembley with the opportunity to end another notable drought, their wait for a major trophy since 2020, when they won the FA Cup just months after Arteta became their manager. The occasion presents both pressure and opportunity, as the players look to deliver on one of the biggest stages in English football.

As he prepared his team for the game, Arteta sent a message to supporters via Arsenal Media, stating, “For us, we can’t wait for the game to start. It’s a chance to make some history for the club. We haven’t won the League Cup since 1993, so it’s about time we did it again. That’s what we all want, to work hard and make our supporters proud.”

Delivering on the Big Stage

He added, “When you get to these moments, these opportunities, you have to deliver on the day. Let’s play in the manner that we’ve done all year, all the way through the competition, enjoying matches in front of our people.”

This will undoubtedly be a demanding contest, but it is one Arsenal must win as they continue their pursuit of a potential quadruple this term. The team has shown consistency and ambition throughout the campaign, and this final represents a crucial step in what could become a highly successful season.

Ultimately, Arsenal must translate promise into performance on the pitch, ensuring they seize the moment and secure the silverware their progress deserves.