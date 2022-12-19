Arteta insists Arsenal will stick to their original January plans despite Nelson’s injury

Reiss Nelson is the latest Arsenal attacker to get injured in a significant blow to the club and the player, who was looking to win a starting berth in the team.

The Gunners had already lost Gabriel Jesus to injury during the World Cup, with the Brazilian expected to stay out of action for around three months.

According to many reports, the Gunners were resisting the temptation to find a new striker in January, believing they have enough cover for their attacking spots.

However, that might be different now that Nelson has also become sidelined due to a fitness problem, and we expect the club to change their plans.

But Mikel Arteta insists that will not happen. He said via The Daily Mail:

‘We don’t know the extent of the injury.

‘The fact he had to leave the pitch immediately is not good news, especially someone like Reiss, who is really powerful and fast.

‘Let’s see what happens. We know what we have to do and that hasn’t changed the plans.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson would have offered us more depth if he stayed fit, but now we need new attackers to make up for losing him to injury.

It remains unclear what the club’s January plan was, but we trust them to make the right decision when the transfer window swings open.