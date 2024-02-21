Arteta insists Arsenal’s Champions League record is irrelevant ahead of Porto game

Arsenal’s lack of presence in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals since 2010 is a stat that may not sit well with the club and its supporters. Mikel Arteta was part of the team as a player between 2011 and 2016, experiencing the challenges of progressing in the competition during that time.

Having guided Arsenal back to the Champions League for the first time since 2017, Arteta is now tasked with steering the team further in the tournament. However, the club’s historical struggles in reaching the quarterfinals were brought up recently, and Arteta dismissed its relevance.

Despite the team’s past record, Arteta is focused on the present and future, emphasising that the history of reaching or not reaching the quarterfinals in the past is not a factor influencing the current team.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘No, I have not had any conversation related to that.

‘They know that we have not been in the competition, obviously, some of them were here and they know the story.

‘And they know that what happened in the past is irrelevant, it is the challenge and ambition that we have now to go through.

‘It’s great (we are here). We have earned the right to be here. It’s been seven years since we’ve been at the top table for these kind of matches and 14 years since we were able to go to the next stage.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have not had a good time in the Champions League, but our current squad is filled with players who are hungry for success, they are in great shape and are rightfully considered one of the favourites for the competition.

