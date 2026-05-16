Arteta insists Arsenal’s players are focused on living in the moments every day

Arsenal are now just three wins away from potentially becoming one of the most memorable teams in the club’s modern history as they continue their pursuit of both the Champions League and Premier League titles.

The Gunners have maintained outstanding form throughout the campaign and remain one of the strongest sides in European football. Their consistency, tactical organisation, and mentality have placed them in a position where they could secure two major trophies before the season concludes.

Despite their strong position, Arsenal are fully aware of the importance of taking each match individually rather than focusing too heavily on the possibility of silverware. The squad understand that even a minor lapse in concentration at this stage of the campaign could damage their ambitions significantly.

Mikel Arteta demanding focus from squad

Mikel Arteta has been working hard to ensure his players remain fully concentrated on the immediate task ahead as they attempt to become league champions for the first time since 2004.

The Arsenal manager knows the pressure surrounding the club will continue to increase over the coming weeks, particularly with Manchester City refusing to ease their pursuit in the title race.

City continues to apply pressure with strong performances of their own, meaning Arsenal cannot afford mistakes as the campaign approaches its decisive conclusion.

The challenge for Arteta is therefore to maintain calmness and discipline within the squad while ensuring players remain emotionally balanced and physically prepared for the final stretch of the season.

Arsenal squad encouraged by positive atmosphere

Speaking about the mentality and focus of his players, Arteta explained via Arsenal Media:

“The team is really present, it’s just living the moment, it’s emotionally in a really good state, I think, it’s the right one. We have most players available now. OK, we lost Ben [White] the other day, but the other ones are coming back as well. Everybody is so enthusiastic and so positive about the way that we can finish the season.”

His comments reflect the growing confidence and belief within the squad as Arsenal continue pushing towards what could become a historic conclusion to the campaign.

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