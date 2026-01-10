Arteta insists Arsenal’s purpose is to win trophies

Arsenal have not lifted a major trophy under Mikel Arteta since their FA Cup triumph in 2020, and the pressure on the manager to add to that success is increasing. As expectations rise, this season is shaping up to be a pivotal one for Arteta’s future at the club. Failure to secure silverware could place his position under scrutiny and may influence whether Arsenal decide to extend his contract.

The club’s ambitions are clear. Over recent seasons, Arsenal have invested heavily in strengthening their squad, but this campaign feels different in both scale and intent. The Gunners believe they now possess some of the best players in world football and are determined to capitalise on that quality while the opportunity exists.

A Season That Could Define Arteta

Arteta is fully aware of the standards required when managing a club of Arsenal’s stature. Although trophies have been scarce in recent years, the manager understands that progress alone is no longer enough. Results must now be matched with tangible success, particularly given the resources that have been committed to building the squad.

This season offers Arsenal multiple opportunities to deliver. Domestic cup competitions and league ambitions remain alive, and the expectation is that at least one of those paths should lead to silverware. For Arteta, the coming months will be about translating potential into achievement and proving that his project can reach its ultimate objective.

Focus on Winning and Accountability

Ahead of their FA Cup tie against Portsmouth, Arteta made it clear that winning trophies is the central purpose of the team. Speaking according to Independent Sports, he said, “We want that one for sure (the FA Cup) and all the big ones.

“And that’s what we are chasing and that’s the purpose of this team.

“At the end, we get judged for what we do today. Last week is not important. We will get judged for what we are able to do at the end of the season.

“One thing is the trophies for our football clubs and many other things that you have to do in a football club, especially in the situation we are in.”

Those comments underline the reality facing Arsenal. While performances and development matter, success will ultimately be measured by trophies. As the FA Cup campaign continues, Arsenal have both the expectation and the opportunity to begin changing the narrative around Arteta’s tenure.