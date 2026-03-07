Arteta insists Arsenal’s stats prove their critics wrong

Arsenal has faced criticism this season for not scoring enough goals from open play, although the team appears unconcerned as long as results continue to go their way.

The Gunners secured a 2-1 victory against Mansfield, a result that ensured their progression to the quarter finals of the FA Cup. The win also means Arsenal remains active in all competitions this season, keeping alive the possibility of a remarkable campaign.

If the team continues to maintain its current form, it would not be surprising to see them challenge for every trophy available before the end of the term. Ultimately, results remain the most important factor, and Arsenal has consistently found ways to win matches.

Debate over Arsenal’s attacking approach

Goals are the decisive factor in football, and Arsenal has continued to find the net regularly this season. However, a portion of the criticism directed at the team centres on what some observers perceive as an over-reliance on set pieces rather than open play.

This narrative has generated discussion among supporters and analysts, with some suggesting the team’s attacking approach has become too focused on dead-ball situations. Despite the criticism, Arsenal’s ability to convert set pieces has proved highly effective in securing valuable results.

Historically, Arsenal has often been associated with an attractive style of football. While that approach earned admiration, it did not always translate into trophies. The current team appears more focused on efficiency and results, even if that approach attracts scrutiny.

Arteta defends Arsenal’s record

Despite the ongoing debate, the statistics suggest that Arsenal’s attacking output remains strong. The team has continued to score consistently and performs well in several important attacking metrics.

Following the victory against Mansfield, Mikel Arteta addressed the criticism and defended the team’s record in front of goal. As reported by Talk Sport, the manager highlighted the evidence supporting Arsenal’s attacking performance.

“I think we have more goals than anybody else, I think it’s over 100 goals.

“It’s fine, we’re focusing on what we have to do, and I think we’re doing alright.”

Adding: “The numbers are evidence, the attacking inputs that we have are extraordinary.

“I mean, you talk about 70 years in the history of football and the context of the league, and the competitions that we are playing for.”