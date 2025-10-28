Arteta insists beating Palace is Arsenal’s biggest win this season

Mikel Arteta guided Arsenal to a crucial victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend, a result that further strengthened their position in the Premier League title race. The Gunners have demonstrated remarkable consistency this season, maintaining high standards through disciplined performances and collective focus. This win not only extended their lead over key rivals but also underlined their resilience in challenging circumstances.

The match was widely viewed as a potential stumbling block for Arsenal, given Crystal Palace’s strong record against top opposition. Before kick-off, many believed the Gunners could struggle, particularly against a Palace team that had already defeated Liverpool twice and claimed victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup. Their recent run of eighteen games unbeaten showcased their quality and made them one of the toughest opponents in the league.

Arsenal’s Resilience Against a Formidable Opponent

Despite facing a side known for its discipline and counter-attacking prowess, Arsenal managed to secure a narrow yet vital 1–0 win. Palace made life difficult throughout, limiting space and forcing the Gunners to remain patient in their build-up play. However, Arsenal’s persistence paid off, and their defensive structure ensured that they held onto the lead once it was established.

The result reflected Arsenal’s growing maturity under Arteta, who has instilled a sense of tactical awareness and emotional composure in his squad. Matches such as this often define championship runs, and Arsenal’s ability to grind out victories in tight encounters has become a key feature of their campaign. The team’s ability to control tempo, absorb pressure, and strike decisively continues to distinguish them from their competitors.

Arteta’s Reflections on a Defining Win

Mikel Arteta praised his players for their composure and determination, emphasising that this was one of their most significant wins of the season. According to Arsenal Media, he said, “I’m really happy with this one. I just said to the boys that it was probably the biggest victory that we had this season, the way I was feeling it today, it was about making another step. We’d played three teams that last season we lost points against and Palace was another one, and they are in a really good moment. I knew we had to be very patient and not get frustrated, because it was very difficult to open them up. They do that to every team, and the moment that you lose certain concentration and get frustrated, they start to open up and they are lethal in counter-attacks, in open spaces and on set pieces.”

Arteta’s comments highlight both the tactical difficulty of the fixture and the mental strength required to overcome it. The manager’s insistence on patience and precision paid off, and the victory could prove decisive as the season progresses. For Arsenal, the performance was another step towards establishing themselves as genuine title contenders built on structure, focus, and belief.