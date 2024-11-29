Arteta insists efficiency and not character helps to win matches

Arsenal has delivered two impressive performances in their last two matches including beating Sporting Club 5-1 in the Champions League, but manager Mikel Arteta believes this success is not solely down to an improvement in the team’s character. The Gunners have been one of Europe’s standout teams recently, consistently demonstrating why they are considered one of the continent’s elite clubs. However, Arteta insists their recent victories are rooted in efficiency rather than a sudden change in mentality or character.

Arsenal’s form has been solid overall, but they faced challenges in certain games before Martin Odegaard returned to the lineup. Some fans and pundits have credited his return with the team’s resurgence, pointing to the struggles they faced in his absence. However, Arteta suggests that the team’s issues earlier in the season were not about personnel but about missed opportunities and inefficiency in front of goal.

Speaking ahead of their next Premier League game against West Ham, Arteta addressed the perception that character was a deciding factor in their victories. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said:

“I don’t link character to winning. This team showed unbelievable character against Inter and we lost, showed unbelievable character against Chelsea, we were the better team, we didn’t manage to win. Same players, same intentions, being more efficient and winning matches, that’s the difference.”

Arteta’s perspective highlights the importance of efficiency in football, especially in the tightly contested Premier League, where small margins often determine outcomes. The Gunners have showcased their ability to capitalise on chances in their recent games, which has been crucial to their success. Efficiency, rather than just determination or character, is a vital ingredient for any team aspiring to win titles. Arsenal’s focus on this aspect will be critical as they aim to sustain their momentum and maintain their challenge across all competitions.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…