Arteta insists Gyokeres brings a lot to the Arsenal team

Viktor Gyokeres ended his goal drought as Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the League Cup semi-final last night, a moment that will bring clear relief and satisfaction to the Swedish striker. Signed to provide goals at the Emirates, Gyokeres has found consistency in front of goal difficult since arriving at the club, making this strike particularly significant for both player and team.

Goal brings timely confidence boost

Arsenal possesses a strong and competitive squad, and Gyokeres remains one of the most important figures within it. Even during periods when goals have been hard to come by, his overall contribution has not diminished. He continues to work tirelessly for the team, pressing defenders, linking play, and creating space for others, ensuring he influences matches beyond the scoresheet.

Nevertheless, expectations for a striker are always closely tied to goals. Gyokeres was recruited because of his proven scoring record and the belief that he would continue to deliver in decisive moments. His form over the past few seasons has been impressive, and there is a clear expectation that he can reproduce the level he previously showed in Portugal. Arsenal supporters have placed that responsibility on him, and he remains committed to meeting those demands through effort and persistence.

Manager values broader contribution

While goals remain important, Gyokeres’ manager has made it clear that his appreciation of the striker extends beyond finishing. The coaching staff value the many aspects of his game that may not always be immediately visible to observers, but are crucial to the team’s structure and attacking balance.

Speaking according to Arsenal Media, the manager highlighted Gyokeres’ wider impact while also welcoming his return to the scoresheet. He said, “Yes, for a lot of other things that he’s done, it’s exactly the same. I think he had a really good performance overall; I think what he brings to the team, it’s a lot sometimes. I understand that people cannot appreciate it, we certainly do that, and on top of that he got rewarded with a goal.”

That assessment underlines the internal confidence in Gyokeres. With this goal now behind him, Arsenal will hope it marks the start of a more prolific spell, strengthening their push for silverware this season.