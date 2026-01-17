Arteta insists Gyokeres is not doubting himself

Viktor Gyokeres is currently enduring a challenging spell in front of goal at Arsenal, and the striker has come under heavy criticism as a result. The Swede arrived at the Emirates with a reputation as one of the most ruthless forwards in world football, and while his overall performances have remained strong, goals have not come as frequently as expected.

At a club competing at the highest level, solid displays alone are not enough. Arsenal requires decisive contributions in the final third, which explains why Gyokeres has faced scrutiny whenever he fails to find the net. Expectations are understandably high, and every appearance without a goal has added to the pressure surrounding his role in the side.

Arsenal remain patient with Gyokeres

Despite the criticism, Gyokeres continues to receive strong backing from within the club. Mikel Arteta and his teammates have shown confidence in his ability, with the Arsenal manager firmly believing that the club made the correct decision in signing him. The Gunners regard him as one of the most important additions to their squad and are prepared to show patience as he works through this period.

Strikers are often judged solely on goals, and when those do not arrive, confidence can quickly be affected. Self-doubt can creep in, particularly at a club where the spotlight is intense and competition for places is fierce. From the outside, it may appear that Gyokeres is feeling that pressure, but Arteta has dismissed suggestions that the forward is questioning himself.

Arteta dismisses confidence concerns

Arteta has been clear in his assessment of Gyokeres’s mindset and attitude, insisting that the striker remains focused and determined. Speaking as quoted by Vavel, the Arsenal manager addressed concerns directly and praised the player’s consistency and mentality.

He said, “I haven’t seen [him doubt himself].

“Obviously he’s a very demanding person, he knows the level that we need, and basically, he really wants to fulfil everything that we expect of him. He’s been trying, he’s been very consistent and I thought that against Chelsea, he had a great game and scored a goal that helped us to win the game.”

Those comments show Arteta’s belief that Gyokeres is contributing positively, even when goals have been limited. While the pressure to score will remain, the manager’s confidence suggests the striker will continue to be trusted as Arsenal looks to achieve its ambitions for the season.