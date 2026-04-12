Arteta insists Hale End graduates will not be automatic picks in team selections

Amid growing concerns over the limited playing time afforded to Myles Lewis Skelly at Arsenal, as well as the decision to send Ethan Nwaneri out on loan, Mikel Arteta has reiterated that academy graduates must earn their place within the first team.

This season had been expected to mark a significant step forward for both Lewis Skelly and Nwaneri, following their involvement with the senior squad during the previous campaign. However, events have unfolded quite differently. Nwaneri was loaned to Olympique Marseille for the second half of the season, while Lewis Skelly has struggled to secure a regular place in the starting eleven.

Arsenal’s strong performances this term have made it difficult to question Arteta’s team selections, and the manager has firmly defended his approach when addressing the situation involving younger players.

Arteta’s Emphasis on Merit

Speaking as quoted by the Metro, Arteta made it clear that selection at Arsenal is based on merit rather than background. He stated, ‘At the end, what has to define this football club is to seek for excellence and seek for the best, regardless if you’re coming from the academy or abroad.

‘If we can have players from Hale End, much better because the identity is there. We grow with them and they know exactly what we’re looking for.

‘But at the end they have to earn it. Not for a week, not for a month, for years. Like anybody else, it doesn’t matter what department or role you have in the club.

‘You have to sustain performance and that has to be at the very highest level if we want to win and be where we want to be.’’

The Path Forward for Young Players

Arteta’s comments underline the high standards required to succeed at the club. While the presence of academy graduates is valued, consistent excellence remains the key criterion for selection.

Every player is expected to earn their opportunities, and Lewis Skelly will be aware of the demands placed upon him. Continued development is essential, and if that involves gaining experience elsewhere on loan, it is a challenge that must be embraced to progress and compete at the highest level.