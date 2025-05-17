Arteta insists he is on same page as Andrea Berta amidst disagreement rumours

Reports have emerged suggesting a possible disagreement between Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta regarding the striker the club should target during the upcoming transfer window. As the Gunners prepare for another critical summer of recruitment, attention has turned to who will lead the line next season.
According to recent speculation, Arteta is keen on securing the signature of Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian striker has long been on Arsenal’s radar and was close to joining the club last summer. Despite his relatively young age, Sesko is regarded as a forward with high potential and one who could provide long-term value.
Contrasting Opinions on Transfer Priorities
While Sesko remains a firm favourite of Arteta’s, Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly become a top choice for Berta. The Swedish striker has been in outstanding form at Sporting Clube, where he has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards. His goal-scoring record has drawn interest from a number of top clubs and positioned him as a more immediate solution for Arsenal’s attacking needs.
Although Gyokeres is older than Sesko, his proven ability to deliver consistently could be viewed as a safer investment for a team looking to challenge for silverware right away. On the other hand, Sesko’s youth and development trajectory might align more closely with a long-term strategy.
Arteta Responds to Rift Claims
Amid these reports, Arteta was asked about the alleged differences between himself and Berta. In response, he maintained that there is harmony between the pair regarding the club’s ambitions and planning. Speaking to Standard Sport, he said: “On what we have to do, yes [we are fully aligned]. On what we can do, I don’t know. I think sometimes from the plan that we had, and actually what we’re able to execute, we’ve never been able to replicate it exactly.”
As Arsenal prepare for another summer of critical decisions, it will be important that Arteta and Berta work in tandem to ensure the right additions are made to strengthen the squad.
I have been told that Arteta wants and has always wanted Sesko but Berta wants Gyocores now he has come in. It may or may not be a rift but it would be nice to see Berta getthus way because what I understand Edu, didn’t always get his.
Reggie, but surely it should be down to the manager which players are signed, as he’s the one who coaches/trains them, picks the team and the tactics and gets the sack if things go wrong, not the SD.
Edu was against signing Havertz but Arteta pressurized him Edu for Havertz signing later Edu was the one who was blamed for that signing,Edu also wanted Rashford on loan at January but Arteta refused thinking he had lots of options inarsenal attack which later didn’t work out as planned.
How on earth could Edu want to sign Rashford on loan in January when he’d already left his job here ?
Also we couldn’t sign Rashford on loan in January, as we already had 2 loanees from clubs in the PL.
@Herr Drier
Tre Uncool dude. You didn’t have to crush the guy like that. He was only trying to be relevant…😂
I take your point, Edu worked out he would be better off working for the Nottingham owner, than Arsenal.
The owners do have a “live within our means” policy – which isn’t bad when you consider Liverpool just one a title with similar policy.
Arsenal Sporting Director also can’t just buy shopping basket of good players – each have to fit the Arteta system – that is very different than Simeone’s!
I think that Arsenal quote from yesterday in header is in reference to how your plan A is similar to all your rivals plan A, so you don’t always get what you want.
“On what we have to do, yes [we are fully aligned]. On what we can do, I don’t know. I think sometimes from the plan that we had, and actually what we’re able to execute, we’ve never been able to replicate it exactly.”
Huijsen for example, what an amazing young player, absolutely steal at £50M – but the Prem couldn’t keep him – Liverpools need there is far greater, so more a loss for them than us. (Are Pool really serious about Frimpong? I’ll laugh if they sign him).
And remember Liverpool signed a Chelsea reject as their second choice, when they didn’t get what they wanted. That 2nd choice Chelsea reject has just, mostly single handedly, delivered an EPL title.
Huijsen only wanted to Real Madrid so their was no need of pl club fighting a losing battle.
You have to fight though. You have to try to hijack it.
You are fighting for your own Plan A, is the point.