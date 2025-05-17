Arteta insists he is on same page as Andrea Berta amidst disagreement rumours

Reports have emerged suggesting a possible disagreement between Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta regarding the striker the club should target during the upcoming transfer window. As the Gunners prepare for another critical summer of recruitment, attention has turned to who will lead the line next season.

According to recent speculation, Arteta is keen on securing the signature of Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian striker has long been on Arsenal’s radar and was close to joining the club last summer. Despite his relatively young age, Sesko is regarded as a forward with high potential and one who could provide long-term value.

Contrasting Opinions on Transfer Priorities

While Sesko remains a firm favourite of Arteta’s, Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly become a top choice for Berta. The Swedish striker has been in outstanding form at Sporting Clube, where he has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards. His goal-scoring record has drawn interest from a number of top clubs and positioned him as a more immediate solution for Arsenal’s attacking needs.

Although Gyokeres is older than Sesko, his proven ability to deliver consistently could be viewed as a safer investment for a team looking to challenge for silverware right away. On the other hand, Sesko’s youth and development trajectory might align more closely with a long-term strategy.

Arteta Responds to Rift Claims

Amid these reports, Arteta was asked about the alleged differences between himself and Berta. In response, he maintained that there is harmony between the pair regarding the club’s ambitions and planning. Speaking to Standard Sport, he said: “On what we have to do, yes [we are fully aligned]. On what we can do, I don’t know. I think sometimes from the plan that we had, and actually what we’re able to execute, we’ve never been able to replicate it exactly.”

As Arsenal prepare for another summer of critical decisions, it will be important that Arteta and Berta work in tandem to ensure the right additions are made to strengthen the squad.

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.