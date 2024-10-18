Arteta insists he would have played for England if they had approached him

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he might have accepted the opportunity to play for England if circumstances had allowed it.

Despite a successful club career, he was never capped at the senior level for Spain, largely due to the abundance of midfield talent available to La Roja at the time.

In 2010, Arteta explored the possibility of representing England, with then-manager Fabio Capello keen on making it happen.

However, the plan ultimately fell through, and Arteta did not make a senior appearance for any national team.

Following the controversial decision by the England FA to appoint Thomas Tuchel as the new manager of the Three Lions, Arteta was asked if he would have considered playing for England.

He said on Sky Sports:

‘I was thinking about that the other day.

‘I was actually talking to (sporting director) Edu about that at lunch. Yeah, I would have done it.

‘I feel very proud about it. I was very realistic, looking at the players Spain had at the time, and how big a challenge I had. You need to know your level, that is very important. Look in the mirror. At the end it didn’t happen. But it was good, at least to think about it.

‘If you cannot do it, you cannot do it. I wasn’t prepared to fight against the world.’

