Arteta insists his team had enough chances to beat Liverpool

Mikel Arteta insists that his Arsenal team should have won their game against Liverpool this evening, as they had more than enough chances to secure all three points.

The Gunners hosted top-of-the-table Liverpool in a match everyone anticipated would be a tough test for both sides. Arteta’s men were aware that the challenge posed by Liverpool would be one of the most difficult they faced since their clash with Manchester City.

Arsenal welcomed Bukayo Saka back into the lineup, and the Englishman showed why he is such a crucial player for the team by scoring the opening goal. Arsenal added another, but they missed several opportunities to extend their lead.

Their failure to capitalise on those chances allowed Liverpool to secure a share of the spoils at the Emirates.

After the game, Arteta told Premier League Productions:

“Really disappointing not to win it because when you look at the chances, we should have won the game.

“The team played so well, we were dominant and very determined. Really aggressive and played in the right areas to create some big chances. We are open in transition for the second goal. Against this team, you cannot do that if you want to win the game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We could have won that game, but the result itself was not a bad one considering the teams that we had to face and our injury list.