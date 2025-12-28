Arteta insists his team must get used to overcoming nervous situations

Arsenal are firmly involved in a title race, and with that comes a significant weight of expectation. The Gunners have made a strong start to the season and have been among the most impressive teams across all competitions so far. Their consistency has reinforced the belief that they are capable of sustaining a challenge at the highest level.
Mikel Arteta has invested considerable effort in developing the squad to reach its current standard, building a team that can remain competitive year after year. Over the last few seasons, Arsenal have shown excellent form and now want to translate that progress into tangible success by winning trophies this term. Their ambition is clear, and their performances have reflected a club striving to match its own high standards.
Expectations and pressure
Arsenal view themselves as one of the world’s leading clubs, a perception shared by many observers, which places an added responsibility on them to continue improving. As they compete for honours once again, they have become one of the teams that every opponent is eager to defeat. This status brings additional scrutiny and pressure in tight matches.
At times, the Gunners have shown signs of nervousness when a lead is reduced, lost, or when they fall behind. Such reactions are understandable given that the club has not lifted trophies in recent years. These moments test the mentality of the squad and highlight the importance of composure when circumstances shift during matches.
Arteta on composure
Arteta has acknowledged these challenges and emphasised the need for his team to manage such situations more effectively. Speaking according to Standard Sport, he said, “When you just conceded in the last minute in the game before, against Crystal Palace, after we didn’t really concede nothing (chances), and then they score with the first shot that they had, obviously it is (nervous).
“But we have to be able to go through that as well with normality, showing composure and understanding that, OK, if you don’t do that well, if you are not efficient in the opponent’s box, then you have to be incredibly good in your own. That’s a good way as well to go through that.”
His comments underline a desire for balance, resilience, and control as Arsenal continue their pursuit of success under intense pressure.
We expect most tense situation against Villa on Tuesday. The fixture is best timed for a hot and swift revenge. It’s become clear Villa are stronger in the 2nd half so finish the business in the first with 3 and more goals aided by the headers of Maghales and unavailability of Cash and Kamara. Arsenal luckier recently with late hour kick offs beating Brugges, Everton, Wolves and Palace.
Id rather the team get used to taking their opportunities when they present themselves then manage nervous situations as an exception, not the rule
I just get this funny feeling. a team is going to end up with a heavy defeat, when you look at Arsenal 24 shots to Brighton 8, this is not sustainable.
I want to go on record, somthing is going to give, now am not saying it is going to be Aston Villa, but I can smell a demolition simmering