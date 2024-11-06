Arteta insists Inter Milan is the type of opponents Arsenal wants to always face

Mikel Arteta is relishing the challenge that awaits his Arsenal team as they prepare to face Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight. The Gunners have had an impressive start to their campaign, remaining unbeaten so far, but the upcoming match is set to be their toughest test yet. Inter Milan, the defending Serie A champions and finalists in last season’s Champions League, present a formidable challenge, especially when they play at home in the iconic San Siro.

This match represents an opportunity for Arsenal to prove they belong among Europe’s elite. Securing all three points in Milan would not only significantly enhance their chances of advancing to the knockout stages, but it would also be a massive boost for the team’s confidence. Arteta is well aware of the stakes, as a win would put them in a strong position to secure automatic qualification, while a draw would still keep them in the mix for progression.

Arteta, speaking to Arsenal Media, expressed his excitement for the game: “My blood is pumping. This is the kind of game that we want to play. To come to Milan to play Inter, two years ago they were in the final of the Champions League, they won the Scudetto last year, so to come here and show the team that we are right now and the ambition that we have. These are the games we want to play, that’s for sure.” His enthusiasm underscores the belief he has in his squad and their ability to compete with the best.

For Arsenal, this match is an opportunity to demonstrate their growth under Arteta’s leadership. Inter Milan is a side that has proven its worth on the European stage, and Arsenal’s performance will be a test of how far they have come in recent seasons. Beating Inter would send a powerful message across Europe, but Arteta understands the need for his players to perform to their highest level. With the competition so fierce, the result against Inter will be crucial for the Gunners as they aim to make their mark in European football once again.

