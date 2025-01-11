Arteta insists it is hard to find the players Arsenal wants in January

Arsenal is under mounting pressure to make key signings in the January transfer window, with the focus on bolstering their squad—particularly in the striker position. The Gunners aim to end their trophy drought and capitalise on their recent progress, having finished as Premier League runners-up in the last two seasons.

Manager Mikel Arteta is aware of the growing expectations and the need to deliver silverware. While the club is linked with several targets, Arteta has emphasised the challenges of identifying the right players during the winter window. He believes that any incoming player must add immediate value to the team rather than being a stopgap or unnecessary addition.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta explained the club’s approach: “First of all, someone that can impact the team, bringing in bodies doesn’t help us all. It’s just about somebody who can immediately impact our performance and can bring something that we don’t have. To find that in this market is very difficult to achieve.”

The statement highlights the club’s intent to maintain a high standard in their recruitment, avoiding the pitfalls of panic buying or signing players who might not fit Arteta’s system. Arsenal’s focus remains on bringing in quality rather than quantity, which aligns with their strategy of developing a cohesive and competitive squad.

While fans may be eager for reinforcements, Arteta’s comments suggest patience and caution. The Gunners aim to strike the right balance between strengthening their squad and maintaining the harmony and progress achieved in recent seasons.

This approach will be critical as Arsenal pushes for trophies in multiple competitions. Whether or not they secure new signings this month, the current squad must step up to ensure the team remains competitive in the Premier League and beyond.