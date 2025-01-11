Arteta insists it is hard to find the players Arsenal wants in January

Arsenal is under mounting pressure to make key signings in the January transfer window, with the focus on bolstering their squad—particularly in the striker position. The Gunners aim to end their trophy drought and capitalise on their recent progress, having finished as Premier League runners-up in the last two seasons.
Manager Mikel Arteta is aware of the growing expectations and the need to deliver silverware. While the club is linked with several targets, Arteta has emphasised the challenges of identifying the right players during the winter window. He believes that any incoming player must add immediate value to the team rather than being a stopgap or unnecessary addition.
Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta explained the club’s approach: “First of all, someone that can impact the team, bringing in bodies doesn’t help us all. It’s just about somebody who can immediately impact our performance and can bring something that we don’t have. To find that in this market is very difficult to achieve.”
The statement highlights the club’s intent to maintain a high standard in their recruitment, avoiding the pitfalls of panic buying or signing players who might not fit Arteta’s system. Arsenal’s focus remains on bringing in quality rather than quantity, which aligns with their strategy of developing a cohesive and competitive squad.
While fans may be eager for reinforcements, Arteta’s comments suggest patience and caution. The Gunners aim to strike the right balance between strengthening their squad and maintaining the harmony and progress achieved in recent seasons.
This approach will be critical as Arsenal pushes for trophies in multiple competitions. Whether or not they secure new signings this month, the current squad must step up to ensure the team remains competitive in the Premier League and beyond.
“Can bring something that we don’t have” such as a natural central striker, a natural left back( who is not I jury prone) and an athletic box to box midfielder.
While it can be hard to bring in players in the January transfer window here’s a thought, do better business the previous summer window and you may not have the problem of the January transfer window to worry about. Just saying.
Yeah, that better business thing could have been great. Shame on MA, Edu, etc. etc.
It is very hard to find what you want in January and after the summer and previous transfer windows, the question needs asking. Why are we so desperately in need?
Why wasn’t this addressed in the Summer?
Instead we brought in another LB and a midfielder who is more DM than B2B; Merino isn’t one to dribble out of a press or lead a buildup.
Many knew we needed a striker, but yet again failed to address it in the Summer.
Perhaps couldn’t get the first choice, but there were players who could have improved us over Jesus and Havertz.
The obvious answer has been suggested above – do the business in the summer then!!
These lame excuses are beginning to sound desperate.
I note that city130 have just spent a reported £33 million plus, while the spuds are also recruiting.
Surely, as we’re in phase five, it doesn’t make sense to blame this window for not addressing the problem we had once Aubameyang was allowed to leave, what two or three phases ago?