Arteta insists it will take time for Havertz to ‘evolve’ into Granit Xhaka’s role in the Arsenal team

One thing was certain heading into this season: Arsenal would be without their “midfield enforcer,” Granit Xhaka.

Mikel Arteta needed to find a way to replace Xhaka. And after the summer transfer window, it became clear that Kai Havertz was the solution. However, Havertz has struggled to shine in the “Xhaka role” and has failed to build a good midfield partnership with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. He has struggled to fill the vacuum left by Xhaka but Arteta was eager to give him game time early in the season, but in recent weeks, he appears to have relegated him to the bench.

Even so, Arteta is certain that Havertz is the right man for the “Xhaka role”, as he stated in his most recent press conference. The Spaniard admitted in his pre-Newcastle press conference that replacing Xhaka, whom they miss, would take time, but fans should be patient with whoever replaces him (Havertz, for sure), as they will be able to move on and develop a stronger midfield with time. “Granit was a key player; he played almost every game for us,” said Arteta via Arsenal.com.

“We know that it is going to take some time – like it did take him [Xhaka] some time, especially when I changed his role.

“There were a lot of questions about it, and then he evolved in a great way, and here it will happen the same.”

The Arsenal manager was then asked if Havertz was out of form. He blatantly replied, “No, and I’m not gonna pull out any individual, as you’d expect.

“We are a team, and when we play at our best, it’s the team, and when we don’t, I am the one who is the maximum responsible for that.

“We all need to try to improve every single day; that’s it.”

Havertz is a great player who, hopefully, will eventually find his feet at the Emirates and contribute to the Arsenal midfield clicking, sooner rather than later.

