Arteta insists it’s still just January in the title race

Manchester City’s draw against Sunderland has opened up a four-point gap at the top of the Premier League table, with Arsenal now sitting clear of their closest rivals. At times, only a small margin is required to secure the title, and the Gunners appear to be moving in the right direction.
Arsenal has been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season, and their victory against Aston Villa towards the end of 2025 underlined how difficult they are to stop. With City needing Arsenal to lose twice while winning both of their own matches to close the gap, the advantage currently rests with Mikel Arteta’s side.
Arsenal’s Position at the Summit
The Gunners are enjoying their place at the top of the table, but that position does not guarantee success at the end of the campaign. The squad remains aware that consistency and focus will be required across the remainder of the season if they are to lift the Premier League trophy.
Despite their strong form, Arsenal understands that complacency would be costly. The team has worked hard to reach this stage, and maintaining that level will be crucial as the pressure intensifies in the months ahead. If they continue winning at their current rate, it will be difficult for any challenger to derail their title push.
Arteta Urges Caution and Focus
Mikel Arteta has emphasised the importance of staying grounded despite the current advantage. When asked about the need for consistency, the Arsenal manager was clear that the campaign still has a long way to run. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:
“Yes, but we are still in early January so we have another five months to go and so far we have to do much more.”
Arteta’s comments reflect a measured approach, recognising that the Premier League is a marathon rather than a sprint. With several months of football still to be played, Arsenal knows that sustained effort and discipline will be required. While the four-point lead provides encouragement, the focus remains firmly on continuing to improve and taking each match as it comes.
