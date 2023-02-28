Arteta insists Kiwior and Smith Rowe have roles to play this season

Jakub Kiwior is yet to make his Arsenal debut and it seems that might not happen soon because Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are in a solid partnership.

Rob Holding is probably also still ahead of the Pole on the pecking order at the Emirates.

He moved to the club in the last transfer window after an excellent World Cup with Poland and is expected to be a backup.

That means he will not play unless the individuals above him on the pecking order are unavailable.

Emile Smith Rowe is another player struggling to get into the team after his return from a long-term injury and they both featured in a game for the Arsenal U21s recently.

Speaking about their performance and importance to the first team, Mikkel Arteta said via Metro Football:

‘Really good.

‘Obviously they needed some minutes and at the moment they haven’t had much exposure [to the first-team] for different situations.

‘It was great to see them on the field, because we’re going to need them in the next couple of games.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior and Smith Rowe are important squad members and we can believe Arteta when he says they will be essential components of the squad.

However, they have to be introduced to the game when they are ready and the coaching staff will only determine that.

