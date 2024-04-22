Arteta insists new Arsenal signing has been consistent this season

Mikel Arteta has again defended David Raya as the goalkeeper continues to have to justify his spot as Arsenal’s first choice.

Raya has delivered some heroic performances for the Gunners since he joined the club in the summer, but not all Arsenal fans have been happy with the way he performs.

Some still wait for a mistake or a shaky moment from the Spaniard to criticise him.

He saved one big chance in Arsenal’s last match against Wolves, yet Arteta has had to defend his number one again.

The Spanish gaffer said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“David was outstanding in that moment to make the save that we needed and then we took advantage. I think he’s been very consistent throughout the whole season. The numbers are proof of that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is not a popular signing because he replaced Aaron Ramsdale, who most of us liked, but the Spaniard has been impressive and deserves more respect than we are giving him at the moment.

He has pulled off some stunning saves and is a major reason we are still fighting to win the Premier League.

Now is the time to accept that he is our first choice and give him all the backing he can get.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…