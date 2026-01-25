Arteta insists no one has more desire to win the title than him

Mikel Arteta has not lifted a major trophy since guiding Arsenal to FA Cup success in 2020, and he is fully aware that silverware is now required. This season, however, there is a growing sense that his players have embraced that challenge, with performances across competitions placing them among the strongest sides involved.

The team’s form has encouraged supporters to dream of winning the Premier League crown and potentially adding further honours by the end of the campaign. Arsenal possess a squad filled with quality, and the club continues to place emphasis on maintaining high standards to ensure those players perform consistently. If that level is sustained, rewards in the form of trophies could follow.

Belief in the current project

Despite the expectations, Arteta is not under pressure from the club, which continues to trust him as the right manager for Arsenal. Internally, there is belief in the long term project and confidence in the direction being taken. Nevertheless, the desire to win remains strong, particularly for a manager determined to translate progress into tangible success.

As Arsenal prepare to face Manchester United, Arteta has underlined his own determination to deliver trophies. Speaking as quoted by ESPN, he made clear that his motivation matches the ambition surrounding the club. He said, “I don’t think anybody has more motivation, more hunger, more desire for us to go all the way and win it [than me].”

Focus on daily improvement

Arteta also stressed that success will only come through discipline and attention to detail. According to his comments, the emphasis remains on short term improvement rather than long term speculation. He added, “But we know that the only way to do it is to focus, be present in the moment, and everything that we have done today, do it better tomorrow.”

The Arsenal manager concluded by reinforcing the importance of control and concentration, saying, “That’s it and that’s the only thing that we can control. The rest doesn’t add any value to us and it can take our focus to the wrong place.”