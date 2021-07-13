Arteta insists on Real Madrid man and Arsenal prepares to sign him for €15M

Arsenal is set to put in a bid for Real Madrid midfielder, Isco as Mikel Arteta remains keen to work with him.

The Gunners are working to add new quality players to their squad this summer to prepare for a top-four challenge.

They would need to do better in the coming campaign after they failed to qualify for Europe at the end of last season.

The Gunners have become thin in midfield after Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard left them to return to Real Madrid at the expiry of their loan spells.

They could still lose Granit Xhaka in this transfer window and have been looking to add new midfielders to their squad.

Todofichajes says they are set to make a bid for Isco. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid and they will listen to offers for his signature.

Arsenal has been linked with him repeatedly over the last few transfer windows and the report says this is because he is still a player that Arteta regards highly.

Because of this, the midfielder could move to the Emirates with Arsenal now set to offer Madrid €15M in the coming days to sign him.