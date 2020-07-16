Arteta insists that the Arsenal rebuilding job is ‘massive’

Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool last night, but the manager is well aware that they will need much improvement to close the gap on the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta took over the head coach job in December, taking over after Unai Emery had been given his marching orders after a dismal run of results which left our side in mid-table.

The Spanish boss is under no illusions that he has taken on an easy rebuilding job, despite the upturn in results and performance of late, although he does believe he has helped close the gap on our rivals in character.

On the size of the job in hand in closing the gap between Arsenal and the top of the table, Arteta replied on SkySports (via YouTube)‘[It’s] Massive. You only need to look at the difference between the two teams today and the gap is enormous.

‘But the gap in many areas we cannot improve it in two months but the gap between the accountability, the energy, the commitment and the fight of the two teams is equal and before it wasn’t like this and I am very proud of this.

‘The rest will take some time. But at least that we got it now and my message to the players is with that we can create something’.

Despite the result, our team didn’t really match-up to Liverpool last night, highlighted by the limited chances that we had on their goal, but our team definitely kept more organised and strong than we have experienced previously in big games.

Will Arteta be backed in the transfer market this summer? How many years do we think it could take before we are challenging higher up the table once more?

Patrick