Arteta insists the only thing Arsenal did not do at Villa was score a goal

Mikel Arteta expressed satisfaction with his Arsenal players despite their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa this evening.
Despite being the superior team on the night, the Gunners were unable to secure at least a point. Villa played assertively throughout the fixture, creating a physical challenge for Arsenal. The Gunners had opportunities to score, but they failed to capitalise, allowing Villa to defend their lead and secure all three points.
Despite the outcome, the suspended Arteta conveyed his pride in his players for their performance. He emphasized that the only missing element in the match was the failure to convert chances into goals.
The BBC quoted him saying:
“Really good performance I thought we were better team and didn’t deserve to lose game at all but this is football.”
Adding: “You have to put the ball in the net and that’s the only thing we missed today. We generated some big, big chances, bringing the ball higher up. We still lost the game.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
What matters is the results, but the boys did well in that game and deserve credit for how they performed.
We have to go back to the drawing board and prepare very well for our remaining games because there will be tougher tests ahead of us.
Thanks to Emi Martinez…Jus sayin 😁
just like he stopped us from putting four past him in our previous meeting.
Having a player like Jesus who is not interested in scoring in this arsenal means that we will always be second,third or fourth best team in this league arsenal better get a proper striker this excuses of always saying Jesus brings the best of other players or he is good at holding this and that must stop we can’t always rely on Havertz or Rice to score goals at the end of games we need to kill the game before even 70th minutes,Martineli is struggling in games because of this inverted tactics and always tracking back to help the helpless Zinchenko is even more dangerous than Saka in the other side despite having White overlapping to create space for him.
Without reverting to cliches there are fine margins in games like this. Perhaps someone like Vlahovic or Toney might have taken one of those chances that we created.
You cannot be too critical or Odegaard if I am honest because we didn’t sign him to be an out-and-out striker.
I believe that Havertz is gradually turning a corner but you must wonder had that £65 million spent on him been spent on Vlahovic would our fortunes been different?
Yes Arteta in his statement making after our away match Villa lone goal lost is correct. And I think the absence of Arteta in the dogout for the Gunners has a mental block on them to not score in the match.
But one pertinent question to ask for a correct answer to it is, why did the Gunners failed to score in the match ,apart of Arteta not be in the dogout for them. Which might had mentally had an effect negatively on them in the match?
I think the Gunners had failed to score in the match because of their inefficiency in front of goal to score. But which is rather unfortunate abduction unacceptable. If the top quality Gunners who played the match and who SHOULD have scored in it to win it is taken into cognizant.
Martin Odegaard missing of 2 goals scoring opportunities for Arsenal in thee match is bad expensive joke that is too expensive to pay for to buy. Odegaard the Gunners captain SHOULD lead the Gunners by the good example he sets. But his not being clinical in front of Aston Villa goal to score for Arsenal is a bad example that was set by him. But which no Gunner should follow it.
I was disappointmented, sad and angry when Arsenal lost to Aston Villa yesterday night. But what can I do other than to rub it on my chin which i did.
I am however looking forward to Arteta and the Gunners to go the tactical drawing board to correct the failings which led to Arsenal match loss ataway to Aston Villa in th Epl yesterday night. And correct them unfailingly. Before the Gunners at home take on Brighten & HA in their next Epl match.
The Gunners have a Ucl match to play at away to PSV this week. Let them play the match with absolute total confidence to win the match and win it unfailingly,
You can win game son points , meaning you havemost possession and make several good chances . And you can win games opposition.
But guess what? Only the second type wins you any POINTS!!
And unless you have a specialist top level stiker, then double marked wingers, togetehr with Odegaard missing chances he scored least year will not get ENOUGH goals and therefore not enough points.
True or false???!!!
“And you can win games by scoring more goals than the opposition”