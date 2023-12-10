Arteta insists the only thing Arsenal did not do at Villa was score a goal

Mikel Arteta expressed satisfaction with his Arsenal players despite their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa this evening.

Despite being the superior team on the night, the Gunners were unable to secure at least a point. Villa played assertively throughout the fixture, creating a physical challenge for Arsenal. The Gunners had opportunities to score, but they failed to capitalise, allowing Villa to defend their lead and secure all three points.

Despite the outcome, the suspended Arteta conveyed his pride in his players for their performance. He emphasized that the only missing element in the match was the failure to convert chances into goals.

The BBC quoted him saying:

“Really good performance I thought we were better team and didn’t deserve to lose game at all but this is football.”

Adding: “You have to put the ball in the net and that’s the only thing we missed today. We generated some big, big chances, bringing the ball higher up. We still lost the game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

What matters is the results, but the boys did well in that game and deserve credit for how they performed.

We have to go back to the drawing board and prepare very well for our remaining games because there will be tougher tests ahead of us.