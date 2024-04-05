Arteta insists there is a good chance Ramsdale could remain at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League clubs as the Englishman looks to become a first-choice goalkeeper again.

He was the number one at Arsenal before this season when David Raya came through the door at the club.

The Spaniard remains the undisputed starter for the Gunners, and Ramsdale does not seem to have a way back into the team.

The Englishman does not like his present situation and wants out of the club in the summer.

The likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the former Sheffield United man.

Arsenal didn’t want him to leave the club in the January transfer window, but the Gunners will unlikely stand in his way if he wants out in the summer.

However, when asked about the goalie’s future, Mikel Arteta said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

I’m not going to comment on those things’.

When pressed, he added: ‘There is a big reality that Aaron is here because he is our player and has a contract.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale’s future seems to be away from the Emirates, so we will not stand in his way if he finds a new home.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.