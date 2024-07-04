Arteta insists there is no update on his Arsenal future

Mikel Arteta has commented on his future with a year left on his contract, explaining that there is no new update but that he is more than happy at the club.

Arteta has returned Arsenal to the top four, and they are now consistently challenging to be the champions of England.

The Spaniard is undoubtedly a good coach and likely the perfect fit for Arsenal at this time.

He will certainly be the manager this season, but until he signs a new contract, his future will remain the subject of speculation.

Arteta remains committed to the club, but it is unclear if his contract will be extended if his team fails to win a trophy again this term.

Speaking about his future in a recent interview, the Spaniard insisted there is no new update but expressed his happiness at being with the club.

He told ESPN:

“There is no update [on his contract] at the moment. The thing that hasn’t changed is how happy I am and how valued I feel here and how much I love representing this club. Things happen in a natural way and our relationship is that good that I don’t predict any issues happening. But things have to develop in the right way and it will happen.”

Arteta has been a good manager for our team, and we expect the club to keep him for several more seasons.

