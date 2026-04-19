Arteta insists there was no difference between Arsenal and Man City

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal matched Manchester City in their game at the Etihad, even though the Gunners eventually ended as the losing team. The defeat was a painful setback in the title race, but the Arsenal manager was encouraged by the level of his side’s display.
The Gunners went into the fixture determined to avoid defeat in a match that could have a major impact on whether they can win the league title. Despite their efforts and commitment throughout the evening, they were unable to achieve the result they needed.
Arsenal produced a strong display
It was not for a lack of fight. Arsenal delivered one of their best performances of the season, with both teams producing a thrilling contest for supporters to enjoy. The visitors competed strongly in every area of the pitch and caused City genuine problems.
Arteta clearly felt his team deserved more from the game. Arsenal are one of the top teams in the world, and they ensured City suffered just as much as they were prepared to suffer themselves in such a demanding contest.
In the end, City won the match, and that remains the most important fact from the evening. Arsenal now face a difficult path in the title race, particularly if they fail to win all of their remaining games this season.
Arteta Points To Fine Margins
After the match, Arteta spoke honestly about the narrow margins that decided the encounter. As reported by Sky Sports, he said: “When you don’t [take the chances] and they have the individual quality, that’s the risk. Because you lose the game.
“I don’t think there was any difference between the two teams.
“There is an element of luck, whether the ball goes in or not. The second goal, the ball gets deflected and it goes to Haaland. There is individual quality as well, to be cool, precise and ruthless. You have to be there.”
Although the result hurts, Arsenal can take confidence from the performance itself. If they reproduce that level in their remaining fixtures, they may still apply pressure in the race, even if the title challenge is now more complicated.
Well, that’s good Mikel thanks!
You don’t take chances you lose the game.
Pearls of wisdom there.
Sometimes it’s best to get on the bus and say nothing.
So who didn’t take their chances Leon, as I didn’t see Arteta out there on the pitch?
If he hadn’t answered the questions, you’d be first in line criticising him for doing just that.
We have thrown away the chances to win the league . Not just about the loss today but we threw away the chances when we drew with wolves and lost to Bournemouth.. Two critical games and we lost 5 points that should be in our kitty. Arsenal needs character psychologists to understand how to play critical games and win always . I don’t and can’t understand this newly found hope. Arteta needs to also examine his style of play . Arsenals game now demonstrates inefficient style of playing backwards all the times as against the attacking football for which they are known for.
Citys moves were quicker, they looked more dangerous and they were trying to win the game, all game. We played attacking football, only when we went behind. We gave the ball away far too easily and didn’t (strangely) have control of the game at any time. Spirited effort but we fell short again. Too many players, didn’t perform well enough.
I checked that game to see how many shots Raya had to save the whole game and I don’t think there any such chances.
The only issue I saw the whole game is that the O’Riley problem was not dealth with in the 2nd half at all…
Madueke did a better Job on that wing than martinelli in atleast keeping O’Riley quiet …..
That guy is an Pep Tactic at the moment that teams don’t seem to have an answer to yet.
Bernardo Silva. Let’s sign that player on a free. Forget age – look at what he brings.
What do people think?
I think City’s win today lent a lot on their older players who won’t be there next season. With BS gone, Rodri gone. Arsenal will be better than Man City next season. Arsenals maturing squad will be the best side in Prem next season. And knowing this, Pep may be gone as well.
Being as realistic as I can after such a gut wrenching defeat. MAYBE the ONE chance we have now in the goal fest shoot out for the title (if no mistakes are made by either) is City beat Burnley by 3 or 4, we relax because we are not leading and we start to play football. Big ask but that for me is the one glimmer. It may look bad after Burnley but like someone said we play Burnley and an out of form Fulham. Not confident but…….
First of all, neither Arsenal or Man City must drop any points. Going down to 10 men – like we did in controversial circumstances at Bournemouth and Wolves last season – makes it very difficult for either Arsenal or City to win a Prem game from there.
Goal difference tends to come when you score early and get control early. Arsenal need fast starts and early goals from our matches.
There’s loads of ways this can still break our way, not least the sense City have been chasing without feeling pressure, but they will feel some. They will start their matches against Villa, Bournemouth, at Palace and Everton at 0.0 needing 3 points before thinking about goal difference.
Perhaps this will now mean no more tippy-tappy football given it could well come down to goal difference.
Time to play with the handbrake off and go for the jugular in each and every game – and given the fragility of most of our remaining opponents, we can still do it!
No more excuses. We need a perfect WWWWW in our next five games with goals galore.
I actually disagree mate
I don’t think you can play like that
think you got to just try and win and hope City slip up
think if you start a game thinking we need to score lots it becomes harder
for example I be happy to win our next two games 1-0 and send City to Everton 6 points behind ( assuming they beat Burnely)
Yes. The same applies to City to ensure maximum points. They still got a lot of work to do to get it over the line.
But with Pep at the helm, you have to say, they stand a good chance. They are really going for it.
Thank God Arteta has better results in may and we have only one premier league against Newcastle to play in this ‘dark’ April . Hopefully we win it then go enter into May and win all the games .
8 wins and we win both league and Champions league.
Am still very hopeful ,something tells City will have a draw and a loss along the line ,such that it won’t even come down to goals sef
April, is by far Artetas worse month (historically) for results.
Exactly it’s a “dark” April. Beat Newcastle and then we are in May.
Hopefully city picks one draw along the way ….or we outscore them