Arteta insists there was no difference between Arsenal and Man City

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal matched Manchester City in their game at the Etihad, even though the Gunners eventually ended as the losing team. The defeat was a painful setback in the title race, but the Arsenal manager was encouraged by the level of his side’s display.

The Gunners went into the fixture determined to avoid defeat in a match that could have a major impact on whether they can win the league title. Despite their efforts and commitment throughout the evening, they were unable to achieve the result they needed.

Arsenal produced a strong display

It was not for a lack of fight. Arsenal delivered one of their best performances of the season, with both teams producing a thrilling contest for supporters to enjoy. The visitors competed strongly in every area of the pitch and caused City genuine problems.

Arteta clearly felt his team deserved more from the game. Arsenal are one of the top teams in the world, and they ensured City suffered just as much as they were prepared to suffer themselves in such a demanding contest.

In the end, City won the match, and that remains the most important fact from the evening. Arsenal now face a difficult path in the title race, particularly if they fail to win all of their remaining games this season.

Arteta Points To Fine Margins

After the match, Arteta spoke honestly about the narrow margins that decided the encounter. As reported by Sky Sports, he said: “When you don’t [take the chances] and they have the individual quality, that’s the risk. Because you lose the game.

“I don’t think there was any difference between the two teams.

“There is an element of luck, whether the ball goes in or not. The second goal, the ball gets deflected and it goes to Haaland. There is individual quality as well, to be cool, precise and ruthless. You have to be there.”

Although the result hurts, Arsenal can take confidence from the performance itself. If they reproduce that level in their remaining fixtures, they may still apply pressure in the race, even if the title challenge is now more complicated.