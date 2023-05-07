Arteta insists we have to beat Newcastle and keep winning….. just in case..

After years and years of fantasising about winning the Premier League, Arsenal came closer than ever this season.

Some say the league title is gone (City is winning it) and that Arteta and his team will have to wait until next season to win it. They are probably right, given that Arsenal is trailing Man City, who have played fewer games, but do you think the league title race is over?

All in all, Arteta still feels his side can win this Premier League title, as he argues, “The best time is when you have something and try to take it, especially in elite sports, because you don’t know when you are going to have another opportunity.

“That is what we are trying to do..

“We have to compete with those teams for sure because we are Arsenal Football Club.

“The demands are to be the best in everything that we do, so we have to find a way to do that.”

After losing at least nine valuable points in recent weeks, the only way Arsenal will win the league is if they don’t drop points, including getting three against Newcastle today, and Manchester City drop six in their final fixtures. In the “space” the “Citizens” are in, it is unlikely they’ll drop any points, but who knows? They’re still playing in the Champions League and the FA Cup, which may hopefully affect their efficiency and give Arsenal a chance to take advantage if they slip up to be crowned league champions on May 28th for the first time in nearly 20 years.

As Arteta said in his press conference on Friday, “(Man City) They have won a lot of games in the last few months, and if they continue to do so they will deserve to win the league. If they don’t then we have to be ready, winning our games, to be there.”

The fact is that we are Arsenal, we must try and win every game well no matter what any other teams are doing. Simply put, we don’t give up and drop our heads, so let’s see some spirit and determination and come away with a win at St. James Park.

COYG!!!!!

Sam P

