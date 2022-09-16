Arteta insists Wenger can come back to Arsenal when he wants

Mikel Arteta has again reiterated his stance that Arsene Wenger is welcomed at Arsenal whenever he wants to come.

The former manager is an important figure in the club’s recent history after helping them to win multiple silverware and managing them for two decades.

He signed Arteta to the club when the current gaffer was still playing as a midfielder.

The Spaniard is now overseeing an overhaul of the club’s playing squad and helping them to become a top side again.

Wenger’s departure in 2018 was kind of expected though the Frenchman didn’t expect to leave the way he did.

He has not returned to the Emirates since then, but Arteta wants him to come back to the club.

Once again, he extended an open invitation to his former boss, saying, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘I would love to [see him back]. I think he has explained it. I think he has every window, every door, in this football club open whenever he is ready.

‘Whenever he feels it is the right moment to do it. He knows that from my side, he knows that from many other people at the football club.

‘Hopefully that will happen soon because it will inspire and a lot of people would be so happy to see him back.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger played an important role in our success in the 90s and 2000s, and he deserves a place in the club if he wants.

The former manager must feel bad that he was forced our and we probably need to give him more time to think about returning to the club.