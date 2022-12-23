Arteta insists White has the support he needs at Arsenal

Ben White left England’s World Cup camp under a cloud, and the defender has resumed training with the Arsenal squad.

England had revealed he left for personal reasons, but rumours claim he fell out with one of the national team coaches.

He remains a crucial player for the Arsenal squad, and they will start using him when football returns next week. The defender has been training with the Gunners and is in high spirits.

Mikel Arteta was asked about him again and insists the critical thing is that he has the support he needs from them as a club.

The Spaniard said via Express Sport:

“That is something personal that is down to Ben.

“We have done everything that we could to support him to again give him an environment that he is comfortable in. He has been exceptional with us and that is what we expect for him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White remains an important player for us, and it is unimportant how he left the England camp in Qatar as long as he keeps performing for us.

The defender was an important contributor as we topped the league standings in the first half, and we need more of the same from him.