Arteta insists winning the Carabao Cup is an important goal for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has won three domestic trophies since taking over as manager of Arsenal and is adamant that winning the Carabao Cup holds significant importance.

Historically, top clubs often fielded weakened teams in the Carabao Cup, with many considering it a less important competition compared to other trophies. However, in recent seasons, the outlook has shifted, and several clubs now regularly field their strongest squads, making it increasingly difficult for teams from lower leagues to cause upsets. This change in attitude highlights the growing significance of the tournament.

The final four teams left in this year’s competition are Newcastle United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool. All of these teams have made it to this stage after impressive performances in the earlier rounds, and Arteta believes the way clubs approach the competition reflects its growing prestige. He pointed out that the preparation and selection of line-ups for the Carabao Cup matches clearly show that it is now taken seriously by the top sides.

Arsenal will face Newcastle United today in the first leg of the semi-final, and Arteta was asked whether winning the competition was important. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said: “They mean [so much] to all of us. You see how a lot of clubs prepare and decide line-ups. A lot of talk around the cups and how it is right now is very different because to win any trophy in this environment, especially in this country is extremely difficult. I always go as strong as I can!”

Arteta emphasised that winning a trophy this season is crucial for the team’s morale and overall progression. “We have to win a trophy this term, and if we win the Carabao Cup, it would do wonders to our confidence,” he said, stressing how important this competition is in the context of Arsenal’s ambitions. With a strong desire to continue building on their recent successes, Arsenal will be hoping that victory in the Carabao Cup can propel them forward and strengthen their belief as they chase further honours this season.