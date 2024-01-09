Arteta invites players’ families to Arsenal’s Dubai trip

Mikel Arteta has reportedly extended an invitation to the families of Arsenal players for the mid-season break in Dubai, reports the Daily Mail. The Gunners have faced a challenging period, losing three consecutive games in the league and FA Cup, despite high expectations for the season following the summer signings.

The team, currently working hard to secure a top-four spot, will be one of the clubs appreciating the mid-season break, seeking a change of scenery to rejuvenate themselves. To enhance the break, Arteta has allowed the families of the players to join them in Dubai, where they can be present while the players train and prepare for a more successful second half of the season.

Arsenal is hopeful that this break will provide the players with a refreshing change and contribute to a return to form, enabling them to resume winning ways when they return.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We truly need some fresh air because the last few weeks have been tough for us as a team.

However, the players have shown they can recover from a bad period before, and we hope the break helps.

