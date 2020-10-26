Arteta is blaming fatigue after just nine games into the season 

Arsenal has played just nine competitive games this season and Mikel Arteta is already blaming fatigue as a reason why his team struggled in their match against Leicester City this weekend.
The Gunners played Rapid Wien last Thursday in the Europa League before Sunday’s Premier League game against Leicester City.
The Foxes also played a game on Thursday in the same competition, but they travelled to north London and they were able to beat Arsenal by a lone goal.
After Sunday’s match, Arteta said as quoted by The Sun: “I think fatigue had a say there as well.
“We didn’t look as sharp on the ball. We didn’t have much purpose on the ball. David [Luiz] gave us something different when we wanted to do something with the low blocks.
“Credit to them, they are really organised and it’s difficult to create chances.
“We created one with Hector Bellerin and we didn’t convert. It’s an aspect we have to improve on.
Arteta’s excuse of fatigue already affecting his players is a cause for concern because the season has just started and there could be another 40-50 games to play this season.
If the Gunners are already getting tired, then, in the long run, the club will be unable to compete in the various competitions.
Thomas Partey made his first start for the club against the Foxes and fans will be hoping that the Ghanaian will be able to pull his teammates through when they hit a rough patch.
Excuses already. Everyone is in the same boat but we seem to be standing still, I dont see improvements since we won the cups.
Lost last 2 games in the league, struggled against a rapid Vienna side and have played badly to be fair since the start. The Mesut situation isnt good and is affecting people as we still dont know the truth about any of it.
The club hierarchy look like chimps the way everything has been handled from the job losses, to Mesut and poor Gunnersouras! Partey was a panic buy but a good buy none the less.
As much as I hate to say it but Auba has looked off and I think he needs to played up the middle to score goals not track back and do the defending. Laca misses too many so give it to Auba and let Saka take LW and Pepe or Willian for RW and fight for it.
We havnt looked up to it bar a few flashes but we are in a better position imo on the field with the players and management though I dont trust the board one bit.