Arteta is blaming fatigue after just nine games into the season 

Arsenal has played just nine competitive games this season and Mikel Arteta is already blaming fatigue as a reason why his team struggled in their match against Leicester City this weekend.

The Gunners played Rapid Wien last Thursday in the Europa League before Sunday’s Premier League game against Leicester City.

The Foxes also played a game on Thursday in the same competition, but they travelled to north London and they were able to beat Arsenal by a lone goal.

After Sunday’s match, Arteta said as quoted by The Sun: “I think fatigue had a say there as well.

“We didn’t look as sharp on the ball. We didn’t have much purpose on the ball. David [Luiz] gave us something different when we wanted to do something with the low blocks.

“Credit to them, they are really organised and it’s difficult to create chances.

“We created one with Hector Bellerin and we didn’t convert. It’s an aspect we have to improve on.

Arteta’s excuse of fatigue already affecting his players is a cause for concern because the season has just started and there could be another 40-50 games to play this season.

If the Gunners are already getting tired, then, in the long run, the club will be unable to compete in the various competitions.

Thomas Partey made his first start for the club against the Foxes and fans will be hoping that the Ghanaian will be able to pull his teammates through when they hit a rough patch.