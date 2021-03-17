Arsenal News Gooner News

“Arteta is boring with this thing of being choosy!!!” Arsenal fans react to Martinelli’s continued absence

Gabriel Martinelli was one of the best players at Arsenal last season as the Brazilian appeared from the unknown to save the Gunners in several games.

He was still relevant when the Gunners replaced Unai Emery with Mikel Arteta, however, he suffered an injury towards the end of the campaign that kept him out for a long time.

He has returned to fitness and was part of the first team late last year, however, he has found chances very few to come by in this second half of the campaign.

The Brazilian is a fan favourite and some of them have been wondering why he has disappeared from the first-team plans of the manager in recent games.

Because he is fit, fans and journalist would want to know why he hasn’t been playing.

Ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League game against Olympiacos, Arteta was asked about the attacker’s continued absence and he insisted that Martinelli is fit and doing everything right.

The club posted his response on Twitter and some fans reacted,

  1. Geo_Gooner says:
    March 17, 2021 at 10:28 pm

    I just don’t get why is Arteta treating those young talents relessly and covering the lapses of the senior players, he just has favouritism and big ego. Imagine sidelining a young Guendouzi who we definitely need, and not trusting Saliba for a single minute and now the Gabi treatment it is really sad. When Willian is doing fcuk all but keep getting starts.

    Reply
  2. Durand says:
    March 17, 2021 at 10:36 pm

    If Martinelli doesn’t make an appearance on Thursday then perhaps it becomes a more serious question.

    Up 3-1 with 3 away goals there is no excuse not to play Martinelli. Saka definitely needs time off, Pepe needs some sharpening as well.

    Martinelli needs minutes, and finally getting a tune out of Pepe; it would be grotesque to favor a 32 year with no future with the club.

    Willian should be used when Saka or Martinelli hit a rough patch, NOT as a first choice sub. We really lost steam when he came on the pitch, and there was a noticeable drop in intensity.

    Reply
  3. Sean Williams says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:01 pm

    With Saka needing a rest, and ESR needing a rest too, it’s time to give Martinelli a start. Starting Willian is clearly silly and he is like .5 of a player. Arteta needs to trust Martinelli and start him. Some aspects of Arteta’s strategy are worrying.

    Reply
  4. ThirdManJW says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:07 pm

    Let’s not forget that he came back from injury and broke down again, and our historical problems with injuries. None of us know exactly what is going on at the moment, but if Arteta is being overly cautious, one could understand.

    The problem is, he’s being too cautious. At least give Martinelli 10 minutes here and there. Hopefully he gets some minutes this week in Europe.

    Reply

