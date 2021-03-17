“Arteta is boring with this thing of being choosy!!!” Arsenal fans react to Martinelli’s continued absence

Gabriel Martinelli was one of the best players at Arsenal last season as the Brazilian appeared from the unknown to save the Gunners in several games.
He was still relevant when the Gunners replaced Unai Emery with Mikel Arteta, however, he suffered an injury towards the end of the campaign that kept him out for a long time.
He has returned to fitness and was part of the first team late last year, however, he has found chances very few to come by in this second half of the campaign.
The Brazilian is a fan favourite and some of them have been wondering why he has disappeared from the first-team plans of the manager in recent games.
Because he is fit, fans and journalist would want to know why he hasn’t been playing.
Ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League game against Olympiacos, Arteta was asked about the attacker’s continued absence and he insisted that Martinelli is fit and doing everything right.
The club posted his response on Twitter and some fans reacted,
Arteta is boring with this thing of being choosy!!! pic.twitter.com/oTQ3ziPHF6
— Lisa🧝 (@TheDonsLady) March 17, 2021
Young players improve massively under Arteta. Martinelli and Saliba need to keep their heads in, graft, and trust the process. They have lots of years ahead with us.
— Cannon On Crest (@CannonOnCrest1) March 17, 2021
I cant believe we’re gonna lose Martinelli because Arteta prefers working with 50 y.o Willian who wouldn’t start for any Brazilian 2nd division team
— OldNelli (@GunnerVara) March 17, 2021
Obsession with Willian stands in the way! Sunday against Spuds as soon as superb and NOT tiring ESR was replaced with the pony, panic set in for next 20 plus minutes. Willian was tasked to take and hold the ball up in final third and his first pass was misdirected to Hojberg !!
— CityofJoy (@cityof_joy) March 17, 2021
It’s obvious that #Arteta is just giving #Martinelli a little more time to develop his strength Tom prevent future injury. I think he is doing the right thing. Martinelli is a key to the future of the club and should be looked after!
— fourpointfourmiles (@fourpointfourm) March 17, 2021
I just don’t get why is Arteta treating those young talents relessly and covering the lapses of the senior players, he just has favouritism and big ego. Imagine sidelining a young Guendouzi who we definitely need, and not trusting Saliba for a single minute and now the Gabi treatment it is really sad. When Willian is doing fcuk all but keep getting starts.
If Martinelli doesn’t make an appearance on Thursday then perhaps it becomes a more serious question.
Up 3-1 with 3 away goals there is no excuse not to play Martinelli. Saka definitely needs time off, Pepe needs some sharpening as well.
Martinelli needs minutes, and finally getting a tune out of Pepe; it would be grotesque to favor a 32 year with no future with the club.
Willian should be used when Saka or Martinelli hit a rough patch, NOT as a first choice sub. We really lost steam when he came on the pitch, and there was a noticeable drop in intensity.
With Saka needing a rest, and ESR needing a rest too, it’s time to give Martinelli a start. Starting Willian is clearly silly and he is like .5 of a player. Arteta needs to trust Martinelli and start him. Some aspects of Arteta’s strategy are worrying.
Let’s not forget that he came back from injury and broke down again, and our historical problems with injuries. None of us know exactly what is going on at the moment, but if Arteta is being overly cautious, one could understand.
The problem is, he’s being too cautious. At least give Martinelli 10 minutes here and there. Hopefully he gets some minutes this week in Europe.