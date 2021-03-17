“Arteta is boring with this thing of being choosy!!!” Arsenal fans react to Martinelli’s continued absence

Gabriel Martinelli was one of the best players at Arsenal last season as the Brazilian appeared from the unknown to save the Gunners in several games.

He was still relevant when the Gunners replaced Unai Emery with Mikel Arteta, however, he suffered an injury towards the end of the campaign that kept him out for a long time.

He has returned to fitness and was part of the first team late last year, however, he has found chances very few to come by in this second half of the campaign.

The Brazilian is a fan favourite and some of them have been wondering why he has disappeared from the first-team plans of the manager in recent games.

Because he is fit, fans and journalist would want to know why he hasn’t been playing.

Ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League game against Olympiacos, Arteta was asked about the attacker’s continued absence and he insisted that Martinelli is fit and doing everything right.

The club posted his response on Twitter and some fans reacted,

Arteta is boring with this thing of being choosy!!! pic.twitter.com/oTQ3ziPHF6 — Lisa🧝 (@TheDonsLady) March 17, 2021

Young players improve massively under Arteta. Martinelli and Saliba need to keep their heads in, graft, and trust the process. They have lots of years ahead with us. — Cannon On Crest (@CannonOnCrest1) March 17, 2021

I cant believe we’re gonna lose Martinelli because Arteta prefers working with 50 y.o Willian who wouldn’t start for any Brazilian 2nd division team — OldNelli (@GunnerVara) March 17, 2021

Obsession with Willian stands in the way! Sunday against Spuds as soon as superb and NOT tiring ESR was replaced with the pony, panic set in for next 20 plus minutes. Willian was tasked to take and hold the ball up in final third and his first pass was misdirected to Hojberg !! — CityofJoy (@cityof_joy) March 17, 2021